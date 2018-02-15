Washington (CNN) The mass shooting at a high school in Florida on Wednesday is the latest in a string of similar tragedies over the last few decades. It has some asking for Congress to tighten gun control measures, which Congress has been hesitant to do in the past. While it's unclear whether lawmakers will actually move to pass legislation this time around, it's important to keep in mind how public opinion (not just lobbying groups) makes it difficult for gun control to pass Congress.

1. The parties are trusted about equally when it comes to guns

During debates about gun control, you'll often hear Democrats complain that 90% of Americans are in support of universal background checks. Then you'll see most Republican lawmakers vote against expanded gun control measures. And finally, you'll see few Republican lawmakers electorally punished for voting against universal background checks. Why?

Part of what's happening is that voters' views on background checks aren't really representative of their views on gun policy overall.

three Consider all live interview polls taken over the course of 2017. In them, the question of whether respondents leaned more toward the Democratic or Republican Party on gun policy was asked times . On average, 1 percentage point more Americans said they leaned more toward the Republican Party than the Democratic Party on gun policy.