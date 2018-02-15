CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem is the author of the best-seller, "Security Mom: An Unclassified Guide to Protecting Our Homeland and Your Home." She is a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School, a former assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the Obama administration, host of the national security podcast, "The SCIF," and founder of Kayyem Solutions, a security consulting firm. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) It was a slightly lazy afternoon. I had had a busy week at work and hadn't managed to get the kids Valentine's cards. I had left for work early and hadn't seen them and so I thought I'd run to the store quickly, pick up the dog from her "daycare," and meet the kids at home.

I was turning onto my street, with the dog on the passenger side, when the familiar phone number came through on my cell phone. It's a number from CNN in New York City; it's a number that those of us who are security analysts for CNN know all too well. It means something happened.

I'm so sick of this.

The call came in at 3:08pm. I was on air, from my home, by 3:14. Like clockwork, we were all on air playing our roles, saying the familiar words -- once again. A shooting at a school, a known assailant; fear, terror; parents searching for their kids; a gun, that AR-15 --again and again and again. Then the signs -- so many signs -- that the shooter left over time; signs along a trail leading to his deadly destruction. The TV anchors asked us questions, and we "experts" gave the same analysis. Again.

I'm so sick of this.

