Van Jones: 'Black Panther' is a revelation

Van Jones is the host of the #VanJonesShow and a CNN political commentator. He is the co-founder of #YesWeCode, a Dream Corps initiative to help 100,000 young women and men from underrepresented backgrounds find success in the tech sector. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Every once in a while, a movie arrives right on time.

Earlier this year President Trump insulted people of African heritage when he referred to Haiti and African nations as "shithole countries." His words were an affront to countless Americans and people across the world; they flew in the face of American values of respect for diversity and opening doors of opportunity to all.

But while the White House is putting down people of African descent, Hollywood is lifting us up -- most spectacularly through the release of Disney-Marvel's new movie, "Black Panther."

"Black Panther" is a long-awaited film. It brings to life a technologically advanced, culturally rich mecca of black excellence. It takes place in Wakanda -- a fictional, fully autonomous African nation, rich in resources and innovation.

