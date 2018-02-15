Breaking News

Van Jones: 'Black Panther' is a revelation

By Van Jones

Updated 12:35 PM ET, Thu February 15, 2018

Actress Lupita Nyong&#39;o is Nakia, an operative of Dora Milaje, the all-female special forces of Wakanda. She&#39;s dressed in a royal purple Atelier Versace gown with a jeweled gold harness and has her hair packed up. Lupita was the queen of the premiere evening.
Singer and actor Janelle Monae looking charming in a black Christian Siriano gown with billowing white and blue sleeves. She completes the look with a golden crown and colorful African beads worn around her neck.
(L-R) Golden Globe winner Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe and son Andrew Brown with actor David Oyelowo in detailed African prints.
Janelle Monáe glows in her royal attire. Monáe starred in the 2016 American biographical drama film &quot;Hidden Figures.&quot;
Writer/director Ryan Coogler (left) in a black suit with a colorful scarf and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya.
Chadwick Boseman is T&#39;Challa (Black Panther), the king of Wakanda. His outfit is a silky black Emporio Armani jacket with intricate golden floral patterns.
Danai Gurira is Okoye in Black Panther, head of Dora Milaje the all-female special forces of Wakanda. Gurira looked stunning in a silky pink dress with a ruffled sleeve running across the dress.
British-Nigerian actor and producer David Oyelowo rocking a simple traditional African dashiki.
In a stately gold and black Emporio Armani jacket, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is the definition of dope.
Daniel Kaluuya in maroon Burberry velvet blazer worn on a traditional Ugandan white kanzu.
At 59, actor Angela Bassett looks beautiful as she rocks a classy neon-fringed Naeem Khan jumpsuit. Angela Bassett is T&#39;Challa&#39;s mother Ramonda in Black Panther.
South African actors John Kani and Atandwa Kani were wearing MaXhosa by Laduma Shawls, inspired by their regal roles in Black Panther.
Actor Janeshia Adams-Ginyard is one of the Dora Milaje warriors of Wakanda. She looks radiant in full skirt and crop top made from multicolored Ankara, and with matching hat and head wrap Janeshia took the theme a step forward.
Actor J. August Richards attends the premiere in dark blue blazer and ankara-patterned trousers.
South African actor Connie Chiume, who plays the mining tribe elder in Wakanda, stuns in her native South African attire.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.&lt;/em&gt;
Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.
Van Jones is the host of the #VanJonesShow and a CNN political commentator. He is the co-founder of #YesWeCode, a Dream Corps initiative to help 100,000 young women and men from underrepresented backgrounds find success in the tech sector. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)Every once in a while, a movie arrives right on time.

Earlier this year President Trump insulted people of African heritage when he referred to Haiti and African nations as "shithole countries." His words were an affront to countless Americans and people across the world; they flew in the face of American values of respect for diversity and opening doors of opportunity to all.
But while the White House is putting down people of African descent, Hollywood is lifting us up -- most spectacularly through the release of Disney-Marvel's new movie, "Black Panther."
"Black Panther" is a long-awaited film. It brings to life a technologically advanced, culturally rich mecca of black excellence. It takes place in Wakanda -- a fictional, fully autonomous African nation, rich in resources and innovation.
    The nation is home to a brilliant ecosystem of black technologists. It is a sight to behold. A cinematic vision of black genius, accomplishment and prosperity that is rarely portrayed. And one I am so excited to witness.
    I had the privilege of watching the film while seated in front of Denzel Washington, beside Whoopi Goldberg and in the company of almost every major black actor and celebrity on the east coast: Chris Rock, Gayle King, Tyra Banks, Robin Roberts and more. Denzel was moved to tears by the movie, said he felt like a proud father, and predicted it would make a billion dollars.
    This film is a godsend that will lift the self-esteem of black children in the US and around the world for a long time. It shifts the understanding of where the power of African-descended people can come from. It underscores the fact that such power, in the new century, will come from access to technology more than any other source, and will inspire young people of color to pursue technology as a possible career path.
    The film also manages to be radically pro-woman without being in the least bit anti-male. And will therefore give young women and men a reason to believe in themselves and their own capacity.
    The cultural aesthetic has its roots in African-American art and music, but is experiencing a renaissance. Artists such as &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/davidalabo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;David Alabo&lt;/a&gt;, who&#39;s based in Accra and who&#39;s work is featured in this gallery, are creating new futuristic worlds.
    Photos: Afrofuturist artists
    It places African people, culture and tradition at its center. It began in the twentieth century with artists like Sun Ra drawing on African cosmology and sci-fi. Now, Black Panther has brought it into the mainstream.
    &quot;I seek to draw my audience from reality into a strange world that fuses space, big cats, serene landscapes and the African diaspora,&quot; David Alabo told CNN.
    Popular singers such as Beyoncé and Rihanna have also drawn on Afrofuturism as an influence.
    Fikayo Adeola, founder of animation company Kugali, said: &quot;Afrofuturism was a tool that they could use to imagine a better future, and the movement continued into the contemporary era.&quot;
    &quot;I got into Afrofuturism from a desire to create art that showcases African culture through surrealism, seeing as there was not enough work in that field,&quot; David Alabo told CNN.
    The following visuals are created by &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/lost_intheisland/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kaylan F. Michael&lt;/a&gt; under the moniker of Lost In The Island, who is a Canadian-based artist and graphic designer. &quot;Self-expression got me interested in Afrofuturism.&quot;
    Kaylan&#39;s work explores themes of spirituality, feminity and humanity with an African touch. Afrofuturistic, abstract and spiritual are words that best describe her style. &quot;Afrofuturism is a style where I can freely express myself; being also originally from Africa, I felt that this is the style where I can address certain issues based on my perspective and my experiences with the audience,&quot; Michael told CNN.
    The term Afrofuturism was first coined in 1993 Mark Dery in an essay &quot;Black to the Future.&quot;
    The style combines science fiction, magical realism and African influences.
    There's good reason for them to think this. Indeed, President Trump might be shocked to learn that parts of real-life Africa, like the fictional Wakanda, are rapidly becoming centers of high-tech innovation.
    Some of the biggest tech companies, including Google and Facebook, have expanded their offices to Africa. African companies and entrepreneurs (from Kenya, Nigeria and elsewhere) are global leaders in facilitating e-commerce and internet access. In fact, today there are 314 active tech hubs in 93 countries across Africa.
    And in the US, African immigrants employ large numbers of American workers in startups and projects in local tech hubs from coast to coast. In fact, Nigerian immigrants are better educated than white Americans -- by far.
    According to the US Census Bureau, 43% of African immigrants have college degrees, compared with 23% of the general US population. And nearly two-thirds of Nigerian immigrants in particular have earned college degrees.
    They are part of the rising generation of both African and African-American technologists in the United States.
    There are so many extraordinary groups right here working to open up opportunities for the people that look like those represented in Wakanda. These groups include AI4All (Artificial Intelligence for All), the Hidden Genius Project, Code 2040 and Black Girls Code -- and that's just a piece of it.
    Personally, I had the privilege of founding #YesWeCode with Prince in 2014. The initiative came straight out of Prince's imagination: What if kids from the hood could upload apps instead of just downloading them? So, we got to work.
    #YesWeCode has since partnered with the Opportunity Hub in Atlanta to put together a $6 million scholarship for underrepresented youth to pursue coding and other tech skills at We Can Code IT, Code Fellows, Thinkful, and Treehouse. And in 2017, we were able to support 100 young people to realize their dreams of becoming software developers.
    We Americans find ourselves at a pivotal moment. On one hand we have our Commander-in-Chief denigrating the value of African countries and immigrants. On the other hand, a new cadre of forward-thinking creatives in Hollywood have produced a magnum opus of black excellence.
    We are in the midst of a battle between Donald Trump's negative vision of Africa (and African-Americans) and Wakanda's inspiring one. In this contest, those who are on the side of opportunity and inclusivity, of black technologists and innovation, are winning.
    A better future beckons, and it's closer than you think.