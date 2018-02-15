America's cult of guns

Jay Parini, a poet and novelist, teaches at Middlebury College. His most recent book is "The Way of Jesus: Living a Spiritual and Ethical Life." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Guns are a religion now. And too many of our fellow citizens -- including evangelical Christians, of all people -- will continue to heedlessly worship at this altar, despite the dead children, the dead teachers, the dead concertgoers and the innocent bystanders who must sacrifice their lives for others' overriding faith in their weapons.

They will, unless you do something.

They are in something like a cult, and like all cults, difficult to break from, to stop or influence. It's an American thing, religious — yes -- in scope, fundamentalist in its fanaticism and fervor, without precise parallel anywhere else in the world.

As a Christian, I'm appalled by the hypocrisy I see among others of my faith, particularly those who are our leaders in government and show eagerness to participate in this cult. They worship false idols in the form of weapons, and turn their back on the teachings of Jesus, who did not equivocate when it came to violence.

The Sermon on the Mount is unmatched as a spiritual and ethical guide, as when Jesus declared: "You have learned that they were told, 'Eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth.' But what I tell you is this: Do not set yourself against the man who wrongs you. If someone slaps you on the right cheek, turn and offer him your left." (Matthew 5:38-40)