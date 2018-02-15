Breaking News

America's cult of guns

By Jay Parini

Updated 6:37 PM ET, Thu February 15, 2018

Jay Parini, a poet and novelist, teaches at Middlebury College. His most recent book is "The Way of Jesus: Living a Spiritual and Ethical Life." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)Guns are a religion now. And too many of our fellow citizens -- including evangelical Christians, of all people -- will continue to heedlessly worship at this altar, despite the dead children, the dead teachers, the dead concertgoers and the innocent bystanders who must sacrifice their lives for others' overriding faith in their weapons.

They will, unless you do something.
They are in something like a cult, and like all cults, difficult to break from, to stop or influence. It's an American thing, religious — yes -- in scope, fundamentalist in its fanaticism and fervor, without precise parallel anywhere else in the world.
As a Christian, I'm appalled by the hypocrisy I see among others of my faith, particularly those who are our leaders in government and show eagerness to participate in this cult. They worship false idols in the form of weapons, and turn their back on the teachings of Jesus, who did not equivocate when it came to violence.
    The Sermon on the Mount is unmatched as a spiritual and ethical guide, as when Jesus declared: "You have learned that they were told, 'Eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth.' But what I tell you is this: Do not set yourself against the man who wrongs you. If someone slaps you on the right cheek, turn and offer him your left." (Matthew 5:38-40)
    It is safe to say that nobody in the cult of guns listens to Jesus.
    We're reminded of the evil at the heart of this every month or so, when some demented individual gathers a cache of semiautomatic firearms — or even, as in the case of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting Wednesday, just one powerful assault rifle -- and goes on a rampage.
    Parkland will before long drop down the long list of recent school shootings. There is every reason to believe it will be second or third behind some new tragedy, just another name on a long list: Columbine, Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech and so forth. Added to these we have the rampages in Las Vegas, Orlando, and countless other places.
    None of this will stop unless the cult of guns is curbed.
    Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, February 14.&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/14/us/florida-high-school-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; At least 17 people were killed at the school&lt;/a&gt;, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. The sheriff said he was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.
    Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, February 14. At least 17 people were killed at the school, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. The sheriff said he was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.
    Investigators at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, November 5, 2017. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/06/us/devin-kelley-texas-church-shooting-suspect/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A man opened fire inside the small community church,&lt;/a&gt; killing at least 25 people and an unborn child. The gunman, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, was found dead in his vehicle. He was shot in the leg and torso by an armed citizen, and he had a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, authorities said.
    Investigators at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, November 5, 2017. A man opened fire inside the small community church, killing at least 25 people and an unborn child. The gunman, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, was found dead in his vehicle. He was shot in the leg and torso by an armed citizen, and he had a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, authorities said.
    A couple huddles after shots rang out at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, October 1, 2017. At least 58 people were killed and almost 500 were injured when &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/02/us/las-vegas-shooter/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a gunman opened fire&lt;/a&gt; on the crowd. Police said the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds. He was found dead in his hotel room, and authorities believe he killed himself and that he acted alone. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
    A couple huddles after shots rang out at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, October 1, 2017. At least 58 people were killed and almost 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. Police said the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds. He was found dead in his hotel room, and authorities believe he killed himself and that he acted alone. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
    Police direct family members away from the scene of a shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016. Omar Mateen, 29, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/12/us/orlando-nightclub-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;opened fire inside the club,&lt;/a&gt; killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 50. Police fatally shot Mateen during an operation to free hostages that officials say he was holding at the club.
    Police direct family members away from the scene of a shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016. Omar Mateen, 29, opened fire inside the club, killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 50. Police fatally shot Mateen during an operation to free hostages that officials say he was holding at the club.
    In December 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/06/us/san-bernardino-shooting-what-we-know/&quot;&gt;two shooters killed 14 people and injured 21&lt;/a&gt; at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, where employees with the county health department were attending a holiday event. The shooters, Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik, were later killed in a shootout with authorities. The pair were found to be radicalized extremists who planned the shootings as a terror attack, investigators said.
    In December 2015, two shooters killed 14 people and injured 21 at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, where employees with the county health department were attending a holiday event. The shooters, Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik, were later killed in a shootout with authorities. The pair were found to be radicalized extremists who planned the shootings as a terror attack, investigators said.
    Police search students outside Umpqua Community College after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/01/us/gallery/oregon-shooting-umpqua-community-college/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a deadly shooting&lt;/a&gt; at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, in October 2015. Nine people were killed and at least nine were injured, police said. The gunman, Chris Harper-Mercer, committed suicide after exchanging gunfire with officers, a sheriff said.
    Police search students outside Umpqua Community College after a deadly shooting at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, in October 2015. Nine people were killed and at least nine were injured, police said. The gunman, Chris Harper-Mercer, committed suicide after exchanging gunfire with officers, a sheriff said.
    A man kneels across the street from the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/18/us/gallery/charleston-south-carolina-church-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;following a shooting&lt;/a&gt; in June 2015. Police say the suspect, Dylann Roof, opened fire inside the church, killing nine people. According to police, Roof confessed and told investigators he wanted to start a race war. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/us/dylann-roof-trial/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He was eventually convicted&lt;/a&gt; of murder and hate crimes, and a jury recommended the death penalty.
    A man kneels across the street from the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, following a shooting in June 2015. Police say the suspect, Dylann Roof, opened fire inside the church, killing nine people. According to police, Roof confessed and told investigators he wanted to start a race war. He was eventually convicted of murder and hate crimes, and a jury recommended the death penalty.
    Police officers walk on a rooftop at the Washington Navy Yard after a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/16/us/dc-navy-yard-gunshots/index.html&quot;&gt;shooting rampage&lt;/a&gt; in the nation&#39;s capital in September 2013. At least 12 people and suspect Aaron Alexis were killed, according to authorities.
    Police officers walk on a rooftop at the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting rampage in the nation's capital in September 2013. At least 12 people and suspect Aaron Alexis were killed, according to authorities.
    Connecticut State Police evacuate &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/12/14/us/connecticut-school-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sandy Hook Elementary School&lt;/a&gt; in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Adam Lanza opened fire in the school, killing 20 children and six adults before killing himself. Police said he also shot and killed his mother in her Newtown home.
    Connecticut State Police evacuate Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Adam Lanza opened fire in the school, killing 20 children and six adults before killing himself. Police said he also shot and killed his mother in her Newtown home.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/07/20/us/colorado-theater-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Holmes&lt;/a&gt; pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a July 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Twelve people were killed and dozens were wounded when Holmes opened fire during the midnight premiere of &quot;The Dark Knight Rises.&quot; He was sentenced to 12 life terms plus thousands of years in prison.
    James Holmes pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a July 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Twelve people were killed and dozens were wounded when Holmes opened fire during the midnight premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises." He was sentenced to 12 life terms plus thousands of years in prison.
    A military jury convicted Army Maj. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/28/us/nidal-hasan-sentencing/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nidal Hasan&lt;/a&gt; of 13 counts of premeditated murder for a November 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas. Thirteen people died and 32 were injured.
    A military jury convicted Army Maj. Nidal Hasan of 13 counts of premeditated murder for a November 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas. Thirteen people died and 32 were injured.
    Jiverly Wong shot and killed 13 people at the American Civic Association in Binghamton, New York, before turning the gun on himself in April 2009, police said. Four other people were injured at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/CRIME/04/08/ny.shooting/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;immigration center shooting.&lt;/a&gt; Wong had been taking English classes at the center.
    Jiverly Wong shot and killed 13 people at the American Civic Association in Binghamton, New York, before turning the gun on himself in April 2009, police said. Four other people were injured at the immigration center shooting. Wong had been taking English classes at the center.
    Pallbearers carry a casket of one of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/CRIME/03/11/alabama.shooting.timeline/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Michael McLendon&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; 10 victims. McLendon shot and killed his mother in her Kingston, Alabama, home, before shooting his aunt, uncle, grandparents and five more people. He shot and killed himself in Samson, Alabama, in March 2009.
    Pallbearers carry a casket of one of Michael McLendon's 10 victims. McLendon shot and killed his mother in her Kingston, Alabama, home, before shooting his aunt, uncle, grandparents and five more people. He shot and killed himself in Samson, Alabama, in March 2009.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/2007/virginiatech.shootings/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Virginia Tech&lt;/a&gt; student Seung-Hui Cho went on a shooting spree on the school&#39;s campus in April 2007. Cho killed two people at the West Ambler Johnston dormitory and, after chaining the doors closed, killed another 30 at Norris Hall, home to the Engineering Science and Mechanics Department. He wounded an additional 17 people before killing himself.
    Virginia Tech student Seung-Hui Cho went on a shooting spree on the school's campus in April 2007. Cho killed two people at the West Ambler Johnston dormitory and, after chaining the doors closed, killed another 30 at Norris Hall, home to the Engineering Science and Mechanics Department. He wounded an additional 17 people before killing himself.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/US/9907/29/atlanta.shooting.01/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mark Barton&lt;/a&gt; walked into two Atlanta trading firms and fired shots in July 1999, leaving nine dead and 13 wounded, police said. Hours later, police found Barton at a gas station in Acworth, Georgia, where he pulled a gun and killed himself. The day before, Barton had bludgeoned his wife and his two children in their Stockbridge, Georgia, apartment, police said.
    Mark Barton walked into two Atlanta trading firms and fired shots in July 1999, leaving nine dead and 13 wounded, police said. Hours later, police found Barton at a gas station in Acworth, Georgia, where he pulled a gun and killed himself. The day before, Barton had bludgeoned his wife and his two children in their Stockbridge, Georgia, apartment, police said.
    Eric Harris, left, and Dylan Klebold brought guns and bombs to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/US/9904/20/school.shooting.03/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Columbine High School&lt;/a&gt; in Littleton, Colorado, in April 1999. The students gunned down 13 and wounded 23 before killing themselves.
    Eric Harris, left, and Dylan Klebold brought guns and bombs to Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, in April 1999. The students gunned down 13 and wounded 23 before killing themselves.
    In October 1991, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/US/03/11/killeen.mass.shooting/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;George Hennard&lt;/a&gt; crashed his pickup through the plate-glass window of Luby&#39;s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, before shooting 23 people and committing suicide.
    In October 1991, George Hennard crashed his pickup through the plate-glass window of Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, before shooting 23 people and committing suicide.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/CRIME/07/23/california.mcdonalds.massacre/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Huberty&lt;/a&gt; shot and killed 21 people, including children, at a McDonald&#39;s in San Ysidro, California, in July 1984. A police sharpshooter killed Huberty an hour after the rampage began.
    James Huberty shot and killed 21 people, including children, at a McDonald's in San Ysidro, California, in July 1984. A police sharpshooter killed Huberty an hour after the rampage began.
    Prison guard George Banks is led through the Luzerne County courthouse in 1985. Banks killed 13 people, including five of his children, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in September 1982. He was sentenced to death in 1993 and received a stay of execution in 2004. His death sentence was overturned in 2010.
    Prison guard George Banks is led through the Luzerne County courthouse in 1985. Banks killed 13 people, including five of his children, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in September 1982. He was sentenced to death in 1993 and received a stay of execution in 2004. His death sentence was overturned in 2010.
    Officers in Austin, Texas, carry victims across the University of Texas campus after Charles Joseph Whitman opened fire from the school&#39;s tower, killing 16 people and wounding 30 in 1966. Police officers shot and killed Whitman, who had killed his mother and wife earlier in the day.
    Officers in Austin, Texas, carry victims across the University of Texas campus after Charles Joseph Whitman opened fire from the school's tower, killing 16 people and wounding 30 in 1966. Police officers shot and killed Whitman, who had killed his mother and wife earlier in the day.
    Howard Unruh, a World War II veteran, shot and killed 13 of his neighbors in Camden, New Jersey, in 1949. Unruh barricaded himself in his house after the shooting. Police overpowered him the next day. He was ruled criminally insane and committed to a state mental institution.
    Howard Unruh, a World War II veteran, shot and killed 13 of his neighbors in Camden, New Jersey, in 1949. Unruh barricaded himself in his house after the shooting. Police overpowered him the next day. He was ruled criminally insane and committed to a state mental institution.
    This won't be easy; the cult has a lot of money behind it. The money pours in from the "devout": small-time contributions to the NRA that amount to hundreds of millions of dollars each year. This money is used, in our skewed version of democracy, to influence politicians, who are only too happy to be bought.
    Our Congress is swamped with men and women, our so-called representatives, who do not represent the majority view, which is that guns must be curtailed.
    According to the most recent Gallup Poll, about 60% of American are either "very dissatisfied" or "somewhat dissatisfied" with our guns laws and want change. This number had fallen for a few years, it's climbing back up again. More of our neighbors and friends want nothing to do with the cult.
    Given this, and in the face of the horrors we see in our news feeds, why is the ability to buy and possess guns so rabidly protected by our leaders and so many of our fellow Americans?
    There is, of course, a false answer: We must protect the Second Amendment. Anyone who has actually read this astonishingly brief and enigmatic constitutional amendment knows what baloney will be found on that plate. Here it is; please read it.
    A tough question for the FBI about Florida shooter
    I don't care what you think about "well-regulated militias," we don't need anyone to have automatic or semiautomatic weapons in their possession, not unless they are soldiers or police officers.
    Rifles for hunting are one thing, handguns and repeating weapons -- such as the AR-15 used in Parkland, Sandy Hook and Las Vegas -- meant to destroy large numbers of people very quickly are another. They are weapons of mass destruction, for sale to any nut with a credit card.
    But statistics -- eight deadly school shootings in the first seven weeks of this year -- will not be enough to move anybody in this cult. And it's no matter that we have the perfectly good example of Australia, where for over 20 years we've watched the rapid decline in gun deaths. This is due to new, strict laws put into place after a mass shooting in Tasmania that left 35 people dead. The government bought back or confiscated over a million firearms, and there has been no mass shooting in Australia since.
    Why Americans don&#39;t do anything about mass shootings
    It works, friends. You can get rid of handguns and semiautomatic weapons, and people will stop dying on the same massive scale. It's simple math.
    But cults are not subject to reason. They have their fiery preachers, their arcane lore, their faith in Fox News hosts who peddle phony stories, their "churches" -- gun shows -- and deeply ingrained mythologies. These are all supported strongly by the NRA and the weapons manufacturers.
    Hollywood doesn't help, and never has: The American taste for violence is notorious, and we spread this ghastly predisposition around the world.
    Donald Trump got elected, in part, because he kowtowed to this cult of guns, pretending to be a lover of weapons, even a member, although this was a veneer. Has he uttered a single word about gun control since the shooting in Parkland? Will he? I think you know the answer, and where his bread is buttered.
    What would help? You. Elections. Sensible laws.
    But this is going to require mental and spiritual toughness, a genuine resolve to end the killing and persuade those trapped in the cult of guns that it's in everyone's best interest for them to step out of that darkness.