Story highlights UAE opens Space Settlement Challenge

Project seeks ideas for space habitation

Country will launch Mars satellite in 2020

(CNN) Fancy being part of the space race? This could be your chance.

The United Arab Emirates this month launched a two million AED ($545,000) seed fund to bankroll researchers and projects pursuing the future of human space habitation.

The Space Settlement Challenge is seeking "brilliant minds" to explore and develop "new business models for living and working in space."

The challenge's website states that "innovative high-risk, high-reward projects that would be difficult to fund otherwise" are preferred -- a perhaps unsurprising stipulation given the UAE's penchant for ambitious projects and increasingly confident space program.

"We are looking to attract the best from every discipline," said Noah Raford, chief operating officer and futurist-in-chief at the Dubai Future Foundation, which will oversee the challenge.

