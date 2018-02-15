As marijuana use rises, doctors warn pregnant women

Story highlights Some moms see marijuana as an all-natural remedy for issues such as morning sickness, postpartum depression

Researchers say psychoactive compounds in pot easily cross the placenta

Doctors worry that newborns and young children will come to know the world in an altered state

Two-year-old Maverick Hawkins sits on a red, plastic car in his grandmother's living room in the picturesque town of Nevada City, Calif., in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. His playpal Delilah Smith, a fellow 2-year-old, snacks on hummus and cashews and delights over the sounds of her Princess Peppa Pig stuffie.

It's playtime for the kids of the provocatively named Facebook group "Pot smoking moms who cuss sometimes."

Maverick's mother, Jenna Sauter, started the group after he was born. "I was a new mom, a young mom -- I was 22 -- and I was just feeling really lonely in the house, taking care of him," she said. She wanted to reach out to other mothers but didn't want to hide her marijuana use.

"I wanted friends who I could be open with," Sauter said. "Like, I enjoy going to the river and I like to maybe smoke a joint at the river."

Jenna Sauter, mother of Axel, says she and her friends don't smoke near their children.

There are nearly 2,600 members now in the Facebook group. Marijuana, which became legal for recreational use in California this month, is seen by many group members as an all-natural and seemingly harmless remedy for everything from morning sickness to postpartum depression.