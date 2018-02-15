Story highlights The 68-year-old woman was hospitalized in January

Wild aquatic birds are the natural hosts for most influenza type A viruses

H7 virus infections in humans are not common and typically cause mild to moderate illnesses

(CNN) The first human case of the H7N4 strain of avian influenza has been reported in China, Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection announced Wednesday.

A 68-year-old woman living in Jiangsu Province in eastern China, near Shanghai, had contact with live poultry before she began developing pneumonia-like symptoms December 25. She was admitted to a hospital January 1 and was discharged after successful treatment January 22.

It was not until February that the virus was identified as being of avian origin, according to a report from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient's close contacts were under "medical surveillance," and none developed signs or symptoms of illness. But health officials are asking the public to remain vigilant and to practice good hygiene.

"Based on the seasonal pattern, the activity of avian influenza viruses is expected to be higher in winter," the Centre for Health Protection said. Travelers to affected areas "should be alert to the presence of backyard poultry when visiting relatives and friends. They should also avoid purchasing live or freshly slaughtered poultry, and avoid touching poultry/birds or their droppings."