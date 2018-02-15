'Three Billboards' inspires Grenfell Tower protest in London

(CNN) London activists are borrowing from an Oscar-nominated movie to encourage authorities to take action in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 71 people last June and left hundreds of residents homeless.

The blaze engulfed a residential tower block in North Kensington, west London. Police opened a criminal investigation amid concerns that flammable cladding used in a refurbishment of the tower may have contributed to the fire. But no arrests have been made.

On Thursday, three massive posters emblazoned with the words "71 DEAD," "AND STILL NO ARRESTS?" and "HOW COME?" were mounted on vans and driven around the streets of the British capital.

The striking protest echoes a scene from the recent film, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," in which a grieving mother portrayed by Frances McDormand puts similar messages on three billboards to shame local authorities for their inaction following the rape and murder of her daughter. The film is up for seven Oscars at the Academy Awards next month.

The posters in London used similar language and the same color as the billboards in the movie. The vans traveled through the city before parking at the scene of the disaster in west London, where members of the community and survivors gathered.

3 Billboards Outside Grenfell, London



Listen to all our voices now; we demand #Justice4Grenfell



Please Retweet pic.twitter.com/nHWkrGDWNz — Justice 4 Grenfell (@officialJ4G) February 15, 2018

Read More