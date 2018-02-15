Russia says it has proof of Western influence in its upcoming election

Moscow (CNN) Russia said Thursday that it has "concrete proof" that Western nations have attempted to interfere in its presidential election next month.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova offered no proof but said that "destructive interference" had taken place "within the context of the presidential election campaign."

Zakharova said the government's accusations were based on solid evidence, "unlike unsubstantiated allegations of all-powerful Russian hackers and some Russian influence on elections in other countries."

She warned that Russia would take "tough countermeasures, including a public reaction" if the interference did not stop.

Russia has been accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election as well as Britain's referendum on the European Union. It has denied those allegations.