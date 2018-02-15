(CNN) Actor Josh Gad is vowing to take action after one of his friend's children was killed in the Florida high school shooting that left 17 people dead on Wednesday.

"I am so angry tonight. I am so sad," Gad wrote on Twitter late Wednesday. "I'm putting my phone down because we are debating sensible gun laws again. A child of one of our friend's has a bullet in his chest & is critical condition because a 19 year old had access to a military weapon. Pretend it's normal. It's not."

Gad, best known for his work on the stage and for voicing the character Olaf in "Frozen," reported on Thursday that his friend's son had succumbed to his wounds.

Last night, I received a text while I slept that our friend's son passed away from his gun shot wound. My grief for this family and the many others knows no bounds. I'm so sorry this happened. I'm so sorry our leaders are worthless. I'm so sorry we are bound to repeat this again. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 15, 2018

Gad did not identify the victim by name.

"My grief for this family and the many others knows no bounds," he wrote. "I'm so sorry this happened. I'm so sorry our leaders are worthless. I'm so sorry we are bound to repeat this again."

