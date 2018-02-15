Jeffrey Tambor not returning for Season 5 of 'Transparent'

(CNN) Jeffrey Tambor will not be returning for the next season of "Transparent," Amazon Studios tells to CNN.

Tambor, who was the series lead, had previously indicated he might not return to the critically acclaimed show, after harassment allegations were made against him.

The actor has previously said the allegations against him were "simply and utterly untrue."

CNN has reached out to Tambor's representatives for further comment.

Tambor, 73, first faced allegations in November, spurring an investigation by Amazon.

