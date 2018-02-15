Jeffrey Tambor not returning for Season 5 of 'Transparent'

(CNN) Jeffrey Tambor will not be returning for the next season of "Transparent," Amazon Studios tells CNN.

Tambor, who was the series lead, had previously indicated he might not return to the critically acclaimed show, after harassment allegations were made against him.

The actor has said the allegations against him were "simply and utterly untrue."

In a statement released late Thursday, Tambor said he was "profoundly disappointed in Amazon's handling of these false accusations against me."

He also accused Amazon of conducting an investigation that was "was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set."

