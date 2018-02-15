'Everything Sucks!' puts fresh face on teen angst

(CNN) "Everything Sucks!" is an unfortunate title for a show that clearly doesn't -- one that takes place in 1996, around the time "My So-Called Life" aired on ABC. The parallel is worth mentioning not only because the Netflix series invokes that time, but also in the way it discovers truly natural new talent, and addresses the issues faced by a gay teen.

In that last regard, the Netflix show can be viewed in concert with "Champions," a new sitcom premiering next month on NBC. Created by Mindy Kaling and fellow "The Mindy Project" alum Charlie Grandy, the show focuses on an adult slacker, Vince (Anders Holm), who runs a Brooklyn gym, discovering he has a 15-year-old son who moves in with him so he can attend drama school in New York.

The son, Michael (J.J. Totah), is a theater enthusiast who frets that he'll have to "go back in the closet" if he has to return to Ohio. While the show derives humor from the contrast between father and son -- along with lines of Michael saying that Vince abandoned his mom "like Fantine in 'Les Miz'" -- there's never a moment where the lad is forced to question or defend who he is.

" allowfullscreen>

That's a far cry from Wilson Cruz's role as the gay teen in "My So-Called Life," and also Kate, one of the central characters in "Everything Sucks!," beautifully played by Peyton Kennedy. A shy, confused teen -- attending high school in an Oregon town literally named Boring -- Kennedy's vulnerability recalls Claire Danes' breakout performance in that aforementioned ABC series.

At first blush, the last thing we need is another high-school dramedy -- on TV in general, and Netflix in particular, given that the service is already awash in acne-years angst, including "13 Reasons Why" and "Stranger Things."

Read More