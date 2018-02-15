Story highlights Director says there was no intent to "whitewash"

(CNN) The director of "Annihilation" is refuting claims his new movie "whitewashed" characters and said there was "nothing cynical and conspiratorial" in the casting of the sci-fi drama.

The film, based on the first novel in Jeff VanderMeer's "Southern Reach" trilogy, stars Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

The action centers around Portman's character Lena, a biologist who leads a mysterious expedition. Leigh plays psychologist Dr. Ventress.

Despite having a diverse cast that includes actors Gina Rodriguez, Benedict Wong and Sonya Miznuo, advocacy groups American Indians in Film and Television (AIIFT) and Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) argue the film is not true to the novels.

In the "Annihilation" novel, Leigh's character is described as being half-Native American. In the sequel book "Authority," Portman's character is described as being of Asian heritage.

