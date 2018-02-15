Amy Schumer marries chef Chris Fischer

Singer Elle King and Andrew "Fergie" Ferguson announced they were marrying in April 2017. King even said she skipped out on her wedding to go to a rock concert instead. In May she revealed the couple had actually married three weeks after they met in February 2016.
Writer Lauren Morelli and actress Samira Wiley met in 2012 on the set of "Orange Is the New Black." At the time, Morelli was married to a man and came to realize she was gay while working on the show. The two got engaged in 2016.
A marriage certificate dated June 13, 2016, confirms that Olympian Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson did the deed in Paradise Valley, Arizona, without telling anyone. The pair are the parents of two sons.
"Shark Tank" star Robert Herjavec married his former "Dancing With The Stars" partner, Kym Johnson, 39, on July 31 in Los Angeles.
Tracy Morgan and Meghan Wollover married in a moving ceremony on Sunday, August 23, according to People. The couple are the parents of a 2-year-old daughter, Maven.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at home on Wednesday, August 5, sources told People magazine.
We knew actor Benedict Cumberbatch was engaged to theater director Sophie Hunter, but their Valentine's Day wedding sneaked up on us with little fanfare. The couple wed in a small ceremony on the Isle of Wight "surrounded by their close friends and family," Cumberbatch's publicist, Karon Maskill, said. "It was a magical day."
Ludacris didn't waste much time marrying his fiancee, Eudoxie. He proposed to her on December 26 and apparently married her before 2014 was out.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and girlfriend Tasha McCauley, here in NYC in August, married in a quiet ceremony at their home on Saturday, December 20. The "Don Jon" star, 33, is known for keeping his private life quiet. Tasha is the CEO of Fellow Robots, a NASA-based robotics company.
After a 10-year relationship and two kids together, David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris finally tied the knot in Italy the weekend of September 5 without a peep of advance notice.
The same weekend that Harris and Burtka married, TV star Fran Drescher was quietly marrying Shiva Ayyadurai at their home. Drescher met Ayyadurai, who developed an email program when he was a teenager, just over a year ago. She shared the surprise marital update on Twitter on September 7.
Despite being one of the most closely watched couples in the world, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie managed to get married in complete privacy. Their French wedding on August 23 was so secretive, it took five days for the rest of the world to hear about it.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner declined to officially announce their engagement in April 2005, and they were just as elusive with their secret island wedding that June.
Cutting down on the number of attendees is one way to keep your matrimony on the DL. In 2006, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher swapped vows in Paris in front of just six wedding guests.
When Britney Spears wants to get married, she doesn't hesitate. The singer first had a quickie wedding to childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in January 2004. Then, after getting that 55-hour marriage annulled, she held a second surprise wedding in September 2004 to backup dancer Kevin Federline. Her secret there was the switcheroo: The ceremony was held a month prior to the date that was publicized.
In 2011, LeAnn Rimes played a Britney Spears card and tricked the media. While friends and family thought they were attending an engagement party for Rimes and actor Eddie Cibrian that April, they were actually attending their wedding.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were so intent on keeping their marriage private that they did away with wedding guests altogether. The only other person present at the couple's uber-private ceremony at a Beverly Hills courthouse in May 2008 was the official who married them.