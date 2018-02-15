Amy Schumer marries chef Chris Fischer

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Hide Caption 1 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Hide Caption 2 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Singer Elle King and Andrew "Fergie" Ferguson announced they were marrying in April 2017. King even said she skipped out on her wedding to go to a rock concert instead. In May she revealed the couple had actually married three weeks after they met in February 2016. Hide Caption 3 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Writer Lauren Morelli and actress Samira Wiley met in 2012 on the set of "Orange Is the New Black." At the time, Morelli was married to a man and came to realize she was gay while working on the show. The two got engaged in 2016. Hide Caption 4 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Singer Adele kisses Simon Konecki during the Grammy Awards in February 2017. Adele confirmed during a concert in Brisbane, Australia, that she and Konecki are married. Hide Caption 5 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Margot Robbie offered a saucy confirmation of her marriage to British director Tom Ackerley. Australian news sources indicated the duo married in a secret, private ceremony. Hide Caption 6 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! A marriage certificate dated June 13, 2016, confirms that Olympian Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson did the deed in Paradise Valley, Arizona, without telling anyone. The pair are the parents of two sons. Hide Caption 7 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! "Shark Tank" star Robert Herjavec married his former "Dancing With The Stars" partner, Kym Johnson, 39, on July 31 in Los Angeles. Hide Caption 8 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! "Cosby Show" actress Keshia Knight Pulliam wed former NFL player Ed Hartwell, she revealed on January 22 in an Instagram post featuring a photo of the newlyweds locking lips. The news comes just a few weeks after Pulliam let slip in another post that the pair were engaged. Hide Caption 9 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Actress Bridget Moynahan revealed on her Instagram account that she married businessman Andrew Frankel in October 2015. Hide Caption 10 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Tracy Morgan and Meghan Wollover married in a moving ceremony on Sunday, August 23, according to People. The couple are the parents of a 2-year-old daughter, Maven. Hide Caption 11 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at home on Wednesday, August 5, sources told People magazine. Hide Caption 12 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! "American Idol" season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino announced July 19 that she married fiance Kendall Taylor. The singer posted photos of their yacht wedding on her Instagram account, surprising fans who thought the couple was already married. Hide Caption 13 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick got married during a July Fourth party at Joel's Long Island estate. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a longtime friend, presided over the ceremony. It's the fourth marriage for Joel, 66. One of his ex-wives, Christie Brinkley, even posted online wishing congratulations to Joel and Roderick, 34. Hide Caption 14 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Entertainer Vanessa L. Williams married fiance Jim Skrip on July 4 in Buffalo, New York, according to People magazine. The singer and "Ugly Betty" star announced her engagement in September on "The Queen Latifah Show." Hide Caption 15 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! We knew actor Benedict Cumberbatch was engaged to theater director Sophie Hunter, but their Valentine's Day wedding sneaked up on us with little fanfare. The couple wed in a small ceremony on the Isle of Wight "surrounded by their close friends and family," Cumberbatch's publicist, Karon Maskill, said. "It was a magical day." Hide Caption 16 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Actor and comedian Stephen Fry married fiance Elliot Spencer on January 17. Fry shared a picture on Twitter of the couple with an Oscar Wilde doll witnessing their vows. Fry announced the engagement January 6. Hide Caption 17 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Ludacris didn't waste much time marrying his fiancee, Eudoxie. He proposed to her on December 26 and apparently married her before 2014 was out. Hide Caption 18 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden wasted no time heading down the aisle. The couple, who were reportedly set up by Madden's sister-in-law, Nicole Richie, began dating in May and were engaged around the holidays. By January 5, they were tying the knot in a small wedding at their home in Los Angeles, reports People magazine. Hide Caption 19 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Joseph Gordon-Levitt and girlfriend Tasha McCauley, here in NYC in August, married in a quiet ceremony at their home on Saturday, December 20. The "Don Jon" star, 33, is known for keeping his private life quiet. Tasha is the CEO of Fellow Robots, a NASA-based robotics company. Hide Caption 20 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Scarlett Johansson and French journalist Romain Dauriac were married for more than a month before the rest of the world caught on. According to Gossip Cop , the couple set off for Philipsburg, Montana, to tie the knot in secret on October 1. Hide Caption 21 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! When "High School Musical" star Ashley Tisdale married musician Christopher French on September 8, she reportedly had a plan in place to keep the ceremony private. According to E! , the couple had guests arrive at a different location before shuttling them over to the wedding's private venue. Hide Caption 22 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! After a 10-year relationship and two kids together, David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris finally tied the knot in Italy the weekend of September 5 without a peep of advance notice. Hide Caption 23 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! The same weekend that Harris and Burtka married, TV star Fran Drescher was quietly marrying Shiva Ayyadurai at their home. Drescher met Ayyadurai, who developed an email program when he was a teenager, just over a year ago. She shared the surprise marital update on Twitter on September 7. Hide Caption 24 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Despite being one of the most closely watched couples in the world, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie managed to get married in complete privacy. Their French wedding on August 23 was so secretive, it took five days for the rest of the world to hear about it. Hide Caption 25 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Beyonce and Jay Z are professionals in every sense of the word, especially when it comes to keeping their private life hidden. The couple dated for six years before secretly marrying in New York on April 4, 2008. They were so insistent on keeping it just between them that Jay Z pretended not to know what a reporter was talking about three days after tying the knot. Hide Caption 26 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Good luck guessing what Natalie Portman is going to do next. The star isn't known for sharing much about her private life, but when she does she drops some doozies. In December 2010, the actress caught fans off guard with her out-of-the-blue engagement to French dancer Benjamin Millepied , which was announced at the same time as her first pregnancy. Portman keeps her personal life so hush-hush that onlookers thought she and Millepied had wed months before they actually tied the knot in August 2012. Hide Caption 27 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner declined to officially announce their engagement in April 2005, and they were just as elusive with their secret island wedding that June. Hide Caption 28 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Janet Jackson just isn't one to marry and tell. The pop superstar wed Rene Elizondo, Jr. in 1991, but no one knew about it until Elizondo filed for divorce around 2000. Jackson's so good at keeping secrets that she pulled off another hush-hush wedding in 2012, when she married Wissam Al Mana in a "quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony." Hide Caption 29 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Cutting down on the number of attendees is one way to keep your matrimony on the DL. In 2006, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher swapped vows in Paris in front of just six wedding guests. Hide Caption 30 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Zoe Saldana appears to be the type who'd rather show than tell. The actress and her artist husband, Marco Perego, were spotted wearing gold wedding bands in September 2013, which led to confirmation that the couple had actually married earlier that summer in front of a small gathering of family and friends. And with the couple now expecting their first child, Saldana stayed quiet until she confirmed her pregnancy by getting her husband to take the ALS bucket challenge for her. Hide Caption 31 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Like Saldana, Kerry Washington has been extremely reluctant to talk about her husband or her baby. There were multiple reports that the "Scandal" actress had wed football player Nnamdi Asomugha in June 2013 in Idaho, but the actress refused to say whether it happened or not . She played it similarly close to the vest when she became very evidently pregnant toward the end of 2013. Hide Caption 32 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! In 2012, we knew that Ryan Reynolds was romantically linked to "Gossip Girl" actress Blake Lively, but no one saw their Southern wedding coming . That August, Lively and Reynolds secretly said "I do" in South Carolina. Even though the wedding had Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performing, somehow the couple managed to keep the ceremony so under wraps, we still don't know what the bride wore. Hide Caption 33 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! The courtship of "Skyfall" star Daniel Craig and actress Rachel Weisz is a little hazy. As far as the public knows, the former "Dream House" co-stars became romantically involved following Weisz's breakup with director Darren Aronofsky in November 2010. But before anyone could get a good sense of the newest Bond's new dating life, the couple quietly married in upstate New York in June 2011. Hide Caption 34 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! When Anne Hathaway wanted to create a low-key wedding, she made like Natalie Portman and headed for Big Sur in California. The Oscar winner didn't fully escape all eyes as she wed Adam Shulman in September 2012 -- paparazzi caught the bride in her custom Valentino dress -- but at least the walkup to her private affair wasn't publicized. Hide Caption 35 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! When Britney Spears wants to get married, she doesn't hesitate. The singer first had a quickie wedding to childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in January 2004. Then, after getting that 55-hour marriage annulled, she held a second surprise wedding in September 2004 to backup dancer Kevin Federline. Her secret there was the switcheroo: The ceremony was held a month prior to the date that was publicized. Hide Caption 36 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! In 2011, LeAnn Rimes played a Britney Spears card and tricked the media. While friends and family thought they were attending an engagement party for Rimes and actor Eddie Cibrian that April, they were actually attending their wedding. Hide Caption 37 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! It's hard to be inconspicuous when your husband-to-be's last name is Rocknroll, but Kate Winslet managed it anyway. After quietly getting engaged in the summer of 2012, Winslet and Ned Rocknroll had a super-private wedding in New York in early December -- and the rest of the world was none the wiser until the end of the month. Hide Caption 38 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Former Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland is just as secretive as her friend Beyonce. The singer kept her engagement to her manager, Tim Witherspoon, to herself for months before revealing the news in December 2013, and was just as private when it came to their wedding in Costa Rica that May. The couple is now expecting their first child. Hide Caption 40 of 44

Photos: Surprise! We're married! Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were so intent on keeping their marriage private that they did away with wedding guests altogether. The only other person present at the couple's uber-private ceremony at a Beverly Hills courthouse in May 2008 was the official who married them. Hide Caption 43 of 44