4 video moments that capture the terror of the Florida school shooting

(CNN) Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida is still reeling from a shooting Wednesday that left 17 people dead. These video moments, some captured on cellphones, show what that terrifying afternoon was like.

Students hide

A student posted this video to social media showing his peers hiding in a classroom while the gunman opened fire.

Police storm into classroom

A student captured the moment police entered a classroom of terrified kids after the deadly massacre.

