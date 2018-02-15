4 video moments that capture the terror of the Florida school shooting

(CNN)Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida is still reeling from a shooting Wednesday that left 17 people dead. These video moments, some captured on cellphones, show what that terrifying afternoon was like.
Students hide
A student posted this video to social media showing his peers hiding in a classroom while the gunman opened fire.
Police storm into classroom
A student captured the moment police entered a classroom of terrified kids after the deadly massacre.
Students flee to safety
A high schooler describes how she fled to safety in the middle of the chaos.
Emotional reunions
TV cameras captured the tearful moment a mother was reunited with her student daughter outside the school.