4 video moments that capture the terror of the Florida school shooting

By Karol Brinkley, CNN

Updated 11:02 AM ET, Thu February 15, 2018

(CNN)Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida is still reeling from a shooting Wednesday that left 17 people dead. These video moments, some captured on cellphones, show what that terrifying afternoon was like.

Students hide

A student posted this video to social media showing his peers hiding in a classroom while the gunman opened fire.

Police storm into classroom

    A student captured the moment police entered a classroom of terrified kids after the deadly massacre.
    Students flee to safety

    A high schooler describes how she fled to safety in the middle of the chaos.

    Emotional reunions

    TV cameras captured the tearful moment a mother was reunited with her student daughter outside the school.