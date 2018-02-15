Johannesburg, South Africa (CNN) Cyril Ramaphosa was confirmed as the new President of South Africa on Thursday in a parliamentary vote just hours after the scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma resigned from the role.

The election of Ramaphosa, leader of the ruling African National Congress party since December, was met with singing and dancing by some members of parliament.

Members of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party walked out of the chamber in protest before the vote took place.

Zuma resigned in a nationally televised address Wednesday where he said he'd been disturbed about the "instances of violence" outside the party's headquarters.

"No life should be lost in my name and also the ANC should never be divided in my name. I have therefore come to the decision to resign as President of the Republic with immediate effect," Zuma said.

