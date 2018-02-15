South Africa's parliament set to elect a new President after Zuma quits

Story highlights Jacob Zuma resigned Wednesday after pressure campaign

Parliament had been due to hold a no confidence vote Thursday

Johannesburg, South Africa (CNN) South Africa's parliament is expected to meet Thursday to elect a new President after Jacob Zuma's late night resignation ended a protracted campaign to push him from office.

Cyril Ramaphosa, the leader of the ruling African National Congress, became Acting President after Zuma caved to pressure to stand down over longstanding corruption allegations.

Ramaphosa is widely expected to be confirmed as Zuma's formal successor when Parliament meets later Thursday. Before any vote is held, Zuma's resignation letter must be formally submitted to the National Assembly Speaker.

Speaking to CNN immediately after Zuma's resignation, the leader of the opposition Democratic Alliance party, Mmusi Maimane, said his party would be nominating its own presidential candidate.

Zuma resigned in a nationally televised address Wednesday where he said he'd been disturbed about the "instances of violence" outside the party's headquarters.

