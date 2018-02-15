(CNN) Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn resigned unexpectedly on Thursday, after years of upheaval in the troubled east African nation.

It was not yet clear who would replace Hailemariam, who has been in power since 2012. He also quit as chairman of the ruling coalition Ethiopian People Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF).

The unexpected move comes against the backdrop of violent anti-government protests and a nationwide state of emergency that started in October 2016.

"Unrest and political crisis have led to the loss of lives and displacement of many," Hailemariam said in a short televised address. I see my resignation as vital in the bid to carry out reforms that would lead to sustainable peace and democracy."

Hundreds of people died during protests that centered in the country's Oromia and Amhara regions in 2015 and 2016. The demonstrations were sparked by a government-backed urban development plan for the capital Addis Ababa, which took over Oromo farmland. The Oromos, Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, have been marginalized for decades.

