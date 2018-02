A by-the-numbers look at Valentine's Day

(CNN) It's no surprise that Americans spend quite a bit of money to show their love on Valentine's Day. Here's a breakdown, by the numbers:

$143.56: The average amount US consumers are estimated to spend for Valentine's Day-related gifts in 2018.

115.78 million: The number of single people in America age 18 and older in 2016, according to the US Census Bureau. This group of divorced, widowed, separated and never marrieds made up 47.3 % of all US residents age 18 and older.

144 million: The approximate number of cards exchanged on Valentine's Day.

75%: Chocolate's share of the total amount of US Valentine's candy sales.

32%: Percentage of American adults surveyed by online statistics firm Statista in 2017 who said they would probably have sex on Valentine's Day

Almost $1 billion: Amount that victims in the United States and Canada have lost to online dating scammers and "catfishers" over the past three years, according to a February study by the Better Business Bureau.

Way too many: People who call Valentine's Day "Valentime's Day" -- with an "M."