Displaced Puerto Rican families face FEMA deadline on hotel stays

(CNN) Families displaced by Hurricane Maria are nervously counting the days until Federal Emergency Management Agency funding dries up for temporary housing in hotels across 40 states and Puerto Rico.

Nearly five months after the hurricane pummeled the US territory, 3,895 families are still being put up in hotel rooms paid for by FEMA's Transitional Shelter Assistance program . The Puerto Ricans took temporary shelter after the storm destroyed or seriously damaged thousands of homes and left much of the island without power and drinking water.

"We live in limbo," said Milagros Bosse, a 32-year-old Marine Corps veteran who has been staying at a New York hotel with her four young children since December. "We stress out every single day."

Most stays have been extended through March 20, but about 200 families recently learned that FEMA was to stop paying for their rooms on Wednesday. It's unclear what's happening to those families, and the agency declined to comment on specific cases.

FEMA spokesman Daniel P. Llargués said the program is supposed to be a bridge to longer term housing and that some households were denied extensions after the agency determined their homes on the island were habitable.

