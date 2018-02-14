Parkland, where the school shooting occurred, was named Florida's safest city last year

(CNN) Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday, is in Parkland, which was named Florida's safest city last year.

That's according to an analysis by the Washington-based National Council for Home Safety and Security, a home security industry trade association.

"This city, tucked alongside the Everglade Wildlife Management Area on the east coast of Florida, is an affluent one that's intentionally designed to mimic a park," the council said on its website.

"With tons of character and charm, it has been an increasingly popular place to live, experiencing a population boom of over 821% in 25 years. The city offers impressive cuisine choices, an extravagant Chinese Lantern Festival each year, and visitors can see the everglades by taking an Airboat Tour in the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge."

Read More