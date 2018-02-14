Michelle Obama's Valentine's Day playlist melts hearts

(CNN) Michelle Obama's Valentine's Day playlist, which dropped on Spotify on Wednesday, has the internet swooning. Titled "Forever Mine," it features an eclectic 44 track mix of modern ballads and evergreen classics.

Earlier in the day, former President Barack Obama took to Instagram, thanking his wife for making "every day and every place better."

Not long after, Michelle did him one better, sharing an Instagram post and a special Spotify playlist with tracks like Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," Van Morrison's "Moondance" and "Marry You" by Bruno Mars.

Politics aside, it's hard to deny that the Obamas set a high bar for romance. From inaugurations to state dinners and now in civilian life, the couple always seems to find time for a romantic moment.

On Thursday, when both of their official portraits were unveiled, Barack praised artist Amy Sherald for showcasing his wife's "beauty" and "hotness."

