Breaking News

Who is Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz?

By Ray Sanchez, CNN

Updated 11:24 PM ET, Wed February 14, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Suspect posted photos of weapons to Instagram

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

(CNN)Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old man suspected of gunning down at least 17 people Wednesday at a Parkland, Florida, high school, had once been expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

Hours after the gunman opened fire on students and staff near the end of the day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, details began to emerge about the former student behind one of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history.
Here is what is known about the suspect so far:

'Disturbing' digital profile

    Mom&#39;s tearful reunion after shooting
    florida school shooting mother daughter reunite orig mg_00001827

      JUST WATCHED

      Mom's tearful reunion after shooting

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Mom's tearful reunion after shooting 01:02
    Cruz was expelled from the high school for unspecified disciplinary reasons, said officials, who provided different spellings of Cruz's first name throughout the day.
    Read More
    Officials are examining Cruz's digital profile, which contained what Israel described as "very, very disturbing" content.

    Arrested without incident

    Multiple deaths in Florida school shooting
    Multiple deaths in Florida school shooting

      JUST WATCHED

      Multiple deaths in Florida school shooting

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Multiple deaths in Florida school shooting 01:09
    Cruz was taken into custody without incident in nearby Coral Springs after the shootings, according to Israel.
    The suspect has been talking to investigators, according to a law enforcement source.

    Heavily armed

    Police said Cruz was armed with multiple magazines and at least one AR-15 style rifle.
    Law enforcement sources told CNN the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is tracing the.223 caliber, AR-15 style firearm used in the shootings.

    Suspect sought higher death toll

    Investigators believe the suspect pulled the school's fire alarm to draw people out and get a higher death toll, according to a law enforcement source.
    There had been a fire drill at the school earlier in the day, leading some to believe at first that the afternoon incident was another drill, a student told CNN affiliate WSVN. "Everyone just started freaking out."
    "But then word started going around that it was shots and not just, like, something else, everyone just started running towards the canal," the student said.