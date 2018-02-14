Who is Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz?

(CNN) Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old man suspected of gunning down at least 17 people Wednesday at a Parkland, Florida, high school, had once been expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

Here is what is known about the suspect so far:

'Disturbing' digital profile

Cruz was expelled from the high school for unspecified disciplinary reasons, said officials, who provided different spellings of Cruz's first name throughout the day.

