Breaking News

Deadly Florida school shooting

Updated 9:26 PM ET, Wed February 14, 2018

Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, February 14. At least 17 people were killed at the school, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. The sheriff said Cruz had been expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.
Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, February 14. At least 17 people were killed at the school, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. The sheriff said Cruz had been expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.
Police officers ride in the back of a pickup truck as they tend to a victim.
People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the shooting.
Police officers surveil the exterior of the school while the shooting was active.
Students and faculty are evacuated from the school.
A father and daughter embrace after a mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Family members wait for word from students beneath an underpass just south of the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Lavinia Zapata embraces her son, Jorge, after he was evacuated from the school.
The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is taken into custody by authorities. Cruz was apprehended off of the campus.
Security instructs parents following the shooting. Parents were told they would be reunited with their children at a local Marriott Hotel.
Students released from lockdown console each other. While some students were evacuated, many remained in the school until authorities could come to their aid.
Family members embrace after shooting.
