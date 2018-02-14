At least 17 dead in Florida school shooting, law enforcement says

(CNN) At least 17 people were killed Wednesday in a high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolaus Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. The sheriff said he was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons. Police are investigating his digital profile, he said. So far, what they've found is "very, very disturbing," Israel said.

Law enforcement transport the suspect in Wednesday's school shooting.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shortly before 3 p.m.

Seventeen people, including the suspect, were sent to area hospitals, said Dr. Evan Boyar of Broward Health. The suspect was treated and released to police.

The victims included students and adults, the sheriff said. Twelve were killed inside the building and two died outside, he said. One died in the street and two died at the hospital, Israel said.

