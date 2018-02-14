Shooting reported at Florida high school

(CNN) The Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida is responding to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Broward County Public Schools said it is receiving reports of multiple injuries. A suspect is in custody, the sheriff's office said on Twitter

Aerial footage from WSVN showed a number of people lying on the ground outside the school, being treated for injuries and moved to ambulances. As students streamed away from the school, some ran while others walked quickly in orderly lines with their hands on or above their heads.

Nicole Baltzer, 18, said she was in trigonometry class about 10 minutes before the end of the school day when the fire alarm went off. As students evacuated, she heard six gunshots and everyone started running back inside the school, Baltzer told CNN's Sara Ganim.

"I heard so many gunshots, at least like six. They were very close," Baltzer said.

Read More