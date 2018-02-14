(CNN) The Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida is responding to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Broward County Fire Rescue is reporting that 20 people are injured, according to CNN affiliate WSVN

The shooter is still at large, the sheriff's office said on Twitter

Aerial footage from WSVN showed a number of people lying on the ground outside the school, being treated for injuries and moved to ambulances.

Footage from the scene showed students streaming away from the school. Some ran, while others walked quickly in orderly lines with their hands on or above their heads.

