(CNN) CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd on Wednesday choked back tears as he confronted the grim details of the nation's latest school shooting, a massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that authorities say took the life of more than 17 people.

"A child of God is dead," said the former FBI agent, speaking on "The Situation Room" with anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"Cannot we acknowledge in this country that we cannot accept this?" he asked, choking back tears.

"I can't do it, Wolf," he added, breaking down. "I'm sorry. I can't do it."

