(CNN) A Southern California teacher and councilman who sparked national outcry after saying that American troops are "the lowest of our low," is refusing to resign from his post.

On Tuesday, the Pico Rivera City Council passed a resolution calling for Gregory Salcido's resignation. Before the vote, dozens of veterans, teachers and former students in the southeastern Los Angeles County community rallied outside the building and took the podium slamming Salcido for nearly three hours.

"How dare have you not resigned?" a woman asked Salcido.

In his first public appearance since the incident, Salcido said he and his family have received multiple death threats and apologized to the community.

But he said the comments attributed to him were "definitely taken out of context."

