Story highlights Golfer released from hospital, will drop out of tournament to recover

SUV driven by actor Luke Wilson also involved in crash, affiliate says

(CNN) The driver of a Ferrari carrying pro golfer Bill Haas was killed after crashing and rolling the Italian sports car in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood, police said.

Police did not identify the driver in Tuesday night's accident, but a statement from the PGA Tour and Haas' manager, Allen Hobbs, said it was a member of a family with whom Haas was staying for the Genesis Open.

The Ferrari clipped a Toyota SUV driven by actor Luke Wilson before colliding with a BMW, Los Angeles Police Detective Jeff Fischer told CNN affiliate KTLA. The SUV suffered only minor damage.

"If you look at the scene, you see scrub marks," Fischer told the station . "I believe there was a little bit of speed to it."

Haas, 35, was supposed to tee off Thursday in the golf tournament. The Riviera Country Club hosting the Open is just a few minutes' drive from Pacific Palisades. Haas is currently ranked 67th in the world.

Read More