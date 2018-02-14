Story highlights Collision happened in Pacific Palisades neighborhood

SUV driven by actor Luke Wilson also involved in crash, affiliate says

(CNN) Pro golfer Bill Haas was seriously injured in a multicar crash that also left another person hurt and one dead in Southern California, authorities said. A vehicle driven by actor Luke Wilson was also involved in the crash, CNN affiliate KTLA reported.

Bill Haas.

Haas was a passenger in a Ferrari that struck a Toyota SUV driven by actor Luke Wilson, according to Fischer. The Ferrari then collided with a BMW, he added.

The Ferrari's driver was pronounced dead at the scene and two people -- a 35-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman -- were transported to the hospital in serious condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

While fire department officials did not provide the victims' names, Fischer told the affiliate that Haas, 35, was one of two people injured

Read More