Berkeley declares itself a sanctuary city for cannabis

Story highlights Berkeley passed resolution declaring itself a sanctuary city for marijuana

The mayor referred to the attorney general's policy in a tweet

(CNN) Berkeley City Council members have passed a resolution declaring the city a sanctuary for recreational marijuana.

The move may be the first of its kind in the country, tweeted Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin, who proposed the measure.

Under the new resolution, which passed Tuesday night, no Berkeley department, agency, commission, officer or employee "shall use any city funds or resources to assist in the enforcement of federal drug laws related to cannabis."

The city will also oppose attempts by the US Drug Enforcement Administration to close cannabis businesses. "The city of Berkeley does not support cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration in its efforts to undermine state and local marijuana laws," the resolution states.

California voters approved a proposition in 2016 to allowing the use of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older, which went into effect this year.

