Baltimore's streak of 11 days without a homicide just ended

Story highlights The streak began with a grass-roots call February 2 for peace on the streets

"The gauge of success is that more and more people are talking," a police official said

(CNN) Baltimore's streak of 11 days without a homicide ended Tuesday, though some residents said the fatal shooting doesn't quell their hope in grass-roots efforts to curb violence.

Officers on Tuesday afternoon found an unresponsive 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his chest, the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The killing was the city's first since the group Baltimore Ceasefire called for a 72-hour suspension of violence starting February 2.

Activist Erricka Bridgeford was on her way to a local high school to speak about violence reduction when she learned of the homicide, she told CNN.

"I cried and screamed to get it all out before I got to the school," she said, adding that her presentation began with a moment of silence for the slain man.

