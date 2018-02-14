After #LetItFlow, Arizona increases feminine hygiene products for inmates

Story highlights Legislation stalled that would provide female inmates with feminine hygiene products

Women then mailed tampons to put pressure on lawmaker via #LetItFlow campaign

(CNN) Incarcerated women in Arizona will now receive 36 free sanitary pads a month, instead of the 12 they were originally given, according to the state's Department of Corrections.

"As is the current practice, an inmate may request and, without charge, receive additional pads, if necessary," a Tuesday statement reads. "Additional product options will continue to be available through the inmate store. We believe this change addresses and resolves, in an appropriate and timely fashion, the concerns raised in the last week."

The news comes days after women kicked off the #LetItFlow campaign in which they sent state Rep. Thomas "T.J." Shope pads, tampons and money in response to a bill that stalled in the Arizona House of Representatives. House Bill 2222 looks to provide female inmates in Arizona with an unlimited supply of feminine hygiene products at no cost to the inmates.

The bill made it through the all-male Military, Veterans and Regulatory Affairs Committee on February 5 with a 5-4 vote, however, it needed to pass through the House Rules Committee to continue.

Shope, the Republican chair of the rules panel, stalled the bill because the Department of Corrections said it was revising the policy. A House Republican Caucus spokesman said the department's revision made Shope's hearing of the bill "redundant."

