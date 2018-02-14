Aly Raisman wears only her words in her latest Sports Illustrated shoot

Story highlights "Women do not have to be modest to be respected," a message on Raisman's body says

This is Raisman's second year posing in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue

(CNN) Her scathing words to Larry Nassar became an iconic message of female empowerment. Now Aly Raisman is making another powerful statement -- by wearing only her words.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist posed nude for Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue, with words such as "survivor," "fierce," "women" and "every voice matters" written across her body.

One phrase on her right leg may serve as a preemptive response to the inevitable critics: "Women do not have to be modest to be respected."

"Aly Raisman makes Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition more than respectable," Joseph Barri tweeted. "Awesome. Gutsy! Another kind of gold!"

Another kind of gold! — Joseph Barri (@JoeBarri) February 14, 2018