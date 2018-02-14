Olympian Shaun White dismisses question about past harassment claims

(CNN) Snowboarder Shaun White called past sexual harassment allegations levied against him "gossip" during a news conference Wednesday after his historic gold medal win at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The 31-year-old snowboarder has previously admitted to sending lewd text messages to Lena Zawaideh, the former drummer of his band Bad Things, in 2016 and the parties later reached an undisclosed settlement.

White was asked at the news conference Wednesday whether Zawaideh's accusations could tarnish his legacy, White said,"You know honestly I'm here to talk about the Olympics not gossip ... but I don't think so."

"I am who I am and I'm proud of who I am and my friends, you know, love me and vouch for me and I think that stands on its own," he added.

Shaun White celebrates during the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final at Phoenix Snow Park on February 14, 2018.

When asked for clarity and if he thought the allegations were gossip, White said he felt he had addressed the question.

