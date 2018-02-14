Cancel your relationship. The Norwegian curling team is your Valentine now.

(CNN) Look at these pants, y'all. These are some good pants. These pink, heart-littered confections are the kind of pants you can only get away with if you are competing in a curling match at the Winter Olympics. Oh sure, when Olympic athletes wear these pants they're "trendsetting" and "champions" but when you wear them you're "tacky" and "not allowed outside the house looking like that."

The people inside these fine garments are members of the Norwegian Olympic curling team, and they blessed us with this Valentine's Day look during their Wednesday match.

Incidentally, the Norwegians are the OGs of stylish curling pants . Norwegian skip Thomas Ulsrud started the trend during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver because he decided the black pants the team wore were too boring. He is also on the 2018 team that has brought us to a new curling pants peak. Absolute legend.

Thomas Ulsrud, fashion icon.

"The team enjoys it, having these colorful pants," the Norway curling team's spokesman Lars Otto Bjørnland told CNN in 2014 during the Sochi Games. "People find it very exciting to see the team in these trousers."

Eat your heart out, Johnny Weir!

Bjørnland is correct. Watching curling is very stressful. We know everyone involved is trying hard and doing a great job but we're not sure how or why anything is happening. These pants bring us peace. More! Give us more pants!