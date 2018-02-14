In photos: Shaun White's gold-medal moment
Updated 12:58 PM ET, Wed February 14, 2018
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)Shaun White, the American snowboarding legend who won halfpipe gold in 2006 and 2010 but finished fourth in 2014, reclaimed his Olympic crown with a clutch performance on Wednesday.
White trailed Japan's Ayumu Hirano going into his last run — the final run of the entire competition. But with all the pressure on him, White came through with a near-perfect score of 98.50.
After his score was announced, an emotional White celebrated his historic feat. He is the first American man to win gold medals at three Winter Games.
See more photos from White's epic day: