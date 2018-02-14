In photos: Chloe Kim's halfpipe triumph

(CNN) Teenage sensation Chloe Kim lived up to the hype at the Winter Olympics, putting together a spectacular performance Tuesday to win gold in the women's halfpipe.

The 17-year-old American scored a 93.75 on her first of three runs, and that was good enough to wrap up first place.

But even with nothing on the line on her last run, Kim dazzled the crowd with an even higher score of 98.25.

Quite the victory lap.

See more photos of Kim's gold-medal performance:

Kim celebrates with the American flag during her victory ceremony. (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)

Kim takes flight during one of her three runs Tuesday. (Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile/Getty Images)

Kim wipes tears from her eyes after clinching gold. (Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile/Getty Images)

Read More