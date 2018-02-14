Breaking News
Chloe Kim reacts after a halfpipe run on Tuesday. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
In photos: Chloe Kim's halfpipe triumph

Updated 12:58 PM ET, Wed February 14, 2018

(CNN)Teenage sensation Chloe Kim lived up to the hype at the Winter Olympics, putting together a spectacular performance Tuesday to win gold in the women's halfpipe.

The 17-year-old American scored a 93.75 on her first of three runs, and that was good enough to wrap up first place.
But even with nothing on the line on her last run, Kim dazzled the crowd with an even higher score of 98.25.
Quite the victory lap.
    See more photos of Kim's gold-medal performance:
    Kim celebrates with the American flag during her victory ceremony. (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)
    Kim takes flight during one of her three runs Tuesday. (Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile/Getty Images)
    Kim wipes tears from her eyes after clinching gold. (Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile/Getty Images)
    Kim became the first female to land consecutive 1080s on an Olympic halfpipe. (Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)
    Kim celebrates with teammate Arielle Gold, who won the bronze, and China&#39;s Liu Jiayu, who won the silver. (Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images)
    Kim poses with her gold medal. Her final score of 98.25 was eight-and-a-half points clear of silver medalist Liu Jiayu. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)
