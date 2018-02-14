In photos: Chloe Kim's halfpipe triumph
Updated 12:58 PM ET, Wed February 14, 2018
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)Teenage sensation Chloe Kim lived up to the hype at the Winter Olympics, putting together a spectacular performance Tuesday to win gold in the women's halfpipe.
The 17-year-old American scored a 93.75 on her first of three runs, and that was good enough to wrap up first place.
But even with nothing on the line on her last run, Kim dazzled the crowd with an even higher score of 98.25.
Quite the victory lap.
See more photos of Kim's gold-medal performance: