(CNN) He's one of Norway's best-loved and most successful winter athletes and now Aksel Lund Svindal has made history by becoming the oldest skier to win Olympic gold and his country's first in the speed discipline.

The 35-year-old beat close friend and countryman Kjetil Jansrud into silver with Swiss world champion Beat Feuz in bronze in what is often considered the blue riband event of the Winter Olympics.

Last 10 men's downhill champions 2018 Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway 2014 Matthias Mayer, Austria 2010 Didier Défago, Switzerland 2006 Antoine Dénériaz, France 2002 Fritz Strobl, Austria 1998 Jean-Luc Crétier, France 1994 Tommy Moe, USA 1992 Patrick Ortlieb, Austria 1988 Pirmin Zurbriggen, Switzerland 1984 Bill Johnson, USA

Svindal has been one of the dominant speed skiers of his generation with multiple world titles and World Cup crowns as well as Olympic super-G gold, downhill silver and giant slalom bronze in Vancouver in 2010.

Olympic downhill gold had always eluded him, but on a perfect day at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre after a week of high wind and delays, Svindal edged Sochi super-G champion Jansrud by 0.12 seconds with Feuz 0.18 secs back.

