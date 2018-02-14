Svindal makes history as oldest man to win Olympic skiing gold

Story highlights Aksel Lund Svindal wins men's downhill gold

He becomes Norway's first downhill champion

(CNN) He's one of Norway's best-loved and most successful winter athletes and now Aksel Lund Svindal has made history by becoming the oldest man to win an Olympic alpine skiing gold and his country's first in the speed discipline.

The 35-year-old beat close friend and countryman Kjetil Jansrud by 0.12 seconds with Swiss Beat Feuz 0.18 secs back in third in what is often considered the blue riband event of the Winter Olympics.

Svindal has been one of the dominant speed skiers of his generation with multiple world titles and World Cup crowns as well as Olympic super-G gold, downhill silver and giant slalom bronze in Vancouver in 2010.

Olympic downhill gold had always eluded him since he made his debut at the Games in Turin in 2006, but after an injury-plagued recent career he said history didn't count for much.

"When you cross the finish line and you see that you've had a good race and you're in the medals or even for the gold, you don't think too much about the history books," he told reporters afterwards.

