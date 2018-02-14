Svindal makes history as oldest man to win Olympic Alpine event

Story highlights Norwegian Alpine skier Aksel Lund Svindal wins Gold in the Men's Downhill

(CNN) One of Norway's best-loved and longest-serving winter athletes has made history, winning his first Olympic gold at the Pyeongchang Games at the ripe old age of 35 -- while becoming the first Norwegian to win an Alpine event.

Alpine skier Aksel Lund Svindal won the Men's Downhill with an assured run and a time of 1:40.25, pushing aside Swiss favorite Beat Feuz, who had to settle for Bronze.

Kjetil Jansrud joined them on the podium for silver, giving Norway the top two spots after the Norwegians overtook Feuz's time in quick succession.

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway wins the silver medal, Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway wins the gold medal, Beat Feuz of Switzerland wins the bronze medal during the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill at Jeongseon Alpine Center.

Jansrud, with whom Svindal shares a deep and abiding friendship, came in 0.12 seconds slower than his compatriot.

With this Downhill triumph, Svindal has engineered what will almost be certainly be a fairytale conclusion to his storied Olympic career.

