Trump issues fresh opposition to short-term DACA bill

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his desire for the Senate to pass his proposal on immigration -- pressuring Republicans to reject anything else -- as lawmakers are set to begin debating legislation.

The President's statement serves as a fresh layer of difficulty for a Senate already struggling to find the bipartisan 60 votes required to advance legislation on any compromise position.

Trump indicated he would reject any temporary extension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that he is seeking to end next month.

The statement supported a bill introduced by Sen. Chuck Grassley and others that includes the President's proposal to grant a pathway to citizenship to the young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children who were covered by DACA, but also includes upwards of $25 billion for border security, hardline immigration enforcement and substantial cuts to legal immigration -- the latter part of which has been uniformly opposed by Democrats and some Republicans.

"I am asking all senators, in both parties, to support the Grassley bill and to oppose any legislation that fails to fulfill these four pillars -- that includes opposing any short-term 'Band-Aid' approach," Trump said.

