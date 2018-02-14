Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan is "fairly well advanced" after several months of work, though he offered no details on when the proposal might be unveiled or what it might contain.

"I have seen the plan, the elements of the plan," Tillerson said in Jordan during a Wednesday news conference. "It's been under development for a number of months," he said. "I will say it's fairly well advanced, is what I would say."

The top US diplomat said he had been consulting with President Donald Trump's team on the plan and elements "that we feel need further work."

"I think it'll be up to the President to decide when he feels it's time and he's ready to put that plan forward," Tillerson said during a trip to several Middle East countries. He is not stopping in Israel or the Palestinian territories.

Chances of a peace agreement have seemed particularly dim since Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the administration's decision to move the US embassy there.

Read More