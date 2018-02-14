Duckworth wants to change Senate rules to make motherhood easier

Washington (CNN) The woman primed to become the first sitting senator to give birth in office wants to change Senate rules to better accommodate future mothers.

In an interview that aired Wednesday on Politico's "Women Rule" podcast , Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, opened up about the challenges she prepares to face in raising a newborn while continuing her senatorial duties. She is expecting her second child in the spring.

"I'm even being told right now that I can't technically take maternity leave," Duckworth said, "because if I take maternity leave, then I won't be allowed to sponsor legislation or vote during that time period."

She vowed some Senate rules will change "because I'm going to make sure" they change, she said, "so that other legislators behind me can continue to do their jobs but also look after their families."

One potential Senate rule she highlighted was that children are not allowed on the Senate floor.

