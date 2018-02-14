Stormy Daniels' manager says the porn star 'is going to tell her story'

Washington (CNN) A manager for the porn star who was reportedly paid $130,000 by President Donald Trump's personal lawyer claims the agreement between the two is no longer valid.

Gina Rodriguez, a manager for Stephanie Clifford, who is also known as Stormy Daniels, said Wednesday that Clifford believes Michael Cohen voided the non-disclosure agreement with her by admitting he paid Clifford $130,000.

Rodriguez added: "Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story."

The Associated Press first reported Wednesday that Clifford now believes she is free to talk about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

In a statement released Tuesday night , Cohen said he paid Clifford in 2016, and claimed that the exchange was "lawful" and "not a campaign contribution expenditure by anyone."