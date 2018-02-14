Washington (CNN) The chief of staff for Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin altered an email and made false statements to a department ethics official that led to taxpayers covering expenses for Shulkin's wife on an official trip to Europe last summer, the agency's inspector general said in a report released Wednesday.

Vivieca Wright Simpson, Shulkin's chief of staff, altered language in an email regarding the logistics of the trip that led to the department paying $4,312 in airfare for Shulkin's wife, Merle Bari, according to the report.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General referred those allegations to the Justice Department, which decided not to prosecute at this time, according to the IG report.

The investigation additionally found that Shulkin improperly accepted tickets to a Wimbledon championship tennis match during the trip and deemed inappropriate Shulkin's decision to use a VA staffer to arrange personal activities for himself and his wife during the trip, saying that the aide "effectively acted as a personal travel concierge" for the couple.

The report includes emails from Bari to the aide, in which she directs the aide, James Gough, to arrange visits to tourist attractions.

